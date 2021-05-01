College roundup: BC baseball earns doubleheader sweep of Antelope Valley

Initially sluggish after a year out of action, the Bakersfield College baseball team appears to be rounding into form.
Three players had two RBIs in each game, as the Renegades earned a doubleheader sweep over Antelope Valley Saturday.
The Renegades got two RBIs from Wesley Bradford, Matthew Patton and Xabi Iparraguirre as they scored three run in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-4 win in the opener.
Eduardo Barraza, Will Reynolds and Mark Ribeiro did the damage in the second game, each driving in two a 9-5 BC win. Barraza provided the day's biggest hit in the eighth inning, when he broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run home run.
After an 0-2 start, the Renegades have rebounded by winning six of their last seven games.
They'll look to keep things going with a pair of doubleheaders against Moorpark next week. The first series begins at noon in Bakersfield next Thursday.
CSUN hands CSUB first Big West series loss
For the first time in the Big West, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team is guaranteed to lose a Big West series, as Cal State Northridge earned a third straight win over the Roadrunners, sweeping a doubleheader 8-5 and 10-2 Saturday
The 'Runners got an unwanted feeling of deja vu in the seventh inning of the opener, as CSUN secured an opening game winner thanks to a three-run home run by Jayson Newman. Newman also hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the first game of the series on Friday, putting the Matadors ahead 6-3 in the fifth inning of a game they eventually won 9-4.
After falling behind by four runs, CSUB rallied to tie the opener at five with a four-run sixth, capped by a two-run Tyler Jorgensen home run.
Sacrifice flies by Evan Berkey in the first inning and Angel Saldivar in the ninth were the lone game two bright spots for CSUB, which proceeded to surrender five runs in the top of the second, the last coming via another Newman home run. The Roadrunners (14-12, 11-8) look to avoid the sweep Sunday, as the teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. at Hardt Field.
Season ends for CSUB beach volleyball team
After surviving with a pair of wins in the opening round Friday, the CSUB beach volleyball team saw its season end with a 5-0 loss to No. 18 Long Beach State Saturday in the second round of the Big West Tournament Saturday.
The No. 1 tandem of Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat earned a 22-20 win in the first set of their match against Mari Molina and Tyler Spriggs, but that was the only set the Roadrunners would win, as their wrapped their season with a record of 6-10.
BC softball falls to 3-7
After seemingly getting on track with a home sweep of Antelope Valley on Thursday, the BC softball team gave two back in a pair of road games Saturday, losing 14-6 and 11-6.
Shelby Buchanan reached safely in every at bat in the two games, recording three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored and five walks for BC, which falls to 3-7 on the season.