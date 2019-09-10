After an eventful start to the fall, the local collegiate sports season is in full swing as we work our way to the middle of September.
While current athletes compete on the field/court, some former area stars are getting a chance to show off their talents at the next level. Here is a rundown of some of the biggest college sports happenings — pertaining to Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College — taking place locally this week.
Airington signs deal with Ukrainian team
Former Cal State Bakersfield standout Jaylin Airington will continue his burgeoning international basketball career after signing a contract with Cherkaski Mavpy of the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.
In two professional seasons in Hungary and Poland, Airington is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averaged 8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Airington was a 1,000-point scorer in his time at CSUB. As a senior in 2017, he was a First-Team All-WAC selection and was also named a Defensive All-American by College Insider.
Renegades look to rebound from ugly opening loss
Little went right for Bakersfield College in a 34-7 season-opening football loss to Mt. Sac Saturday, as the offense gained just 154 yards and was held without a touchdown.
The offense seemingly has a strong chance to bounce back in a Week 2 road tilt with El Camino. In their season opener against second-ranked Riverside, the Warriors surrendered 55 points and 486 yards in a 38-point loss.
BC, which is ranked 20th in the coaches poll and 23rd in the CCCSIA's, rebounded from a 45-24 against Mt. Sac in the 2018 opener by edging El Camino 20-15 the following week.
Saturday's game in Torrance kicks off at 6 p.m.
Renegade volleyball survives first major test
After breezing through its first four matches, the fourth-ranked BC volleyball team proved it could handle adversity at the SBCC Quad on Saturday.
After not dropping a set during a 4-0 start, the Renegades found themselves in a 2-0 hole against 21st-ranked Long Beach Saturday, before rallying to win the final three sets 25-16, 25-21, 15-13. Sophia Palm recorded 49 assists to a front line that had four players finish with double-digit kills, led by Penelope Zepeda's 19.
No. 9 Pasadena City also put a scare into the Renegades later in the day. But after the teams split the first four sets, BC dominated the fifth, winning 15-6.
Palm's 55 assists were again spread out, as four players had double-digit kills in the match as well. Alyson Dees led the way with with 18, while Zepeda and Lanie Camarillo recorded 17 and 16 respectively.
The Renegades will be on the road for weekend matches against Palomar Friday and MiraCosta on Saturday.
'Runner VB team continues long road slate
The well-traveled CSUB volleyball team has one long weekend road stretch remaining before it finally gets to host a match.
Having already competed at tournaments in Sacramento and Fresno, the Roadrunners will head to Missoula, Mont. this weekend for three matches at the Farmers State Bank Invitational.
CSUB, which currently sits at 1-5, will take on UTEP and Montana Friday, then faces Montana State Saturday. After a week off, the Roadrunners will finally play in front of a home crowd during the two-day Roadrunner Classic on Sept. 21-22.
Elsewhere
• Bakersfield College will open its wrestling season this weekend. The Renegades will host the Victory Valley Dual at 6 p.m. Friday and the BC Dual Tourney at 10 a.m. Saturday.
• The CSUB men's soccer team will get a stiff test at the end of its non-conference slate Friday when it hosts unbeaten, seventh-ranked St. Mary's. It's the second top-10 opponent the Roadrunners have faced, following a 2-1 loss to then-No. 10 Duke on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.