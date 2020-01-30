The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team avoided a bad feeling of deja vu and in the process, moved back atop the WAC standings Thursday.
Jayden Eggleston scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the Roadrunners survived three late New Mexico State shot attempts near the rim to hold on for a 60-59 win over the Aggies in the Icardo Center.
Twice in the fourth quarter, Eggleston converted 3-point plays to give CSUB the lead, the second of which put the 'Runner's ahead 56-54 with 1:32 to play. She then hit a pair of free throws to stretch the advantage to 60-56 with 30 seconds left.
The Aggies made it interesting, getting within a point on an Amanda Soderqvist 3 with 18 seconds to play. They then had a chance to win after the Roadrunners missed a pair of free throws.
After Gia Pack missed a runner, Adenike Aderinto, who lifted NMSU to a 61-59 win on a buzzer beater at Icardo last January, got a rebound, but her putback fell short.
The Aggies had one last chance, but Soufia Inoussa never got a clean handle on her offensive rebound, and her desperation shot fell well short, giving CSUB its first win over New Mexico State in the team's last five meetings.
The win also lifted the Roadrunners to 5-2 and in a first-place tie with Grand Canyon and UMKC in the WAC. CSUB currently holds the tie-breaker, having beaten both teams head-to-head.
Aggie men hold off 'Runners in defensive slugfest
The defense put them in position, but the Cal State Bakersfield offense couldn't close the deal in an upset bid at New Mexico State.
Ivan Aurrecoechea backed his way to the rim for a go-head layup with 1:54 remaining and New Mexico State stayed undefeated in WAC play with a 61-57 win over the Roadrunners in men's basketball Wednesday night.
Down by as many as 10 in the first half, CSUB benefitted from an Aggie offense that went through an 8:36 stretch without a field goal in the second half. Though its own offense struggled, CSUB managed to take its first lead of the game at 53-52 on a Justin Edler-Davis 3-pointer.
The lead changed hands three more times, but went New Mexico State's way for good on the late basket by Aurrecoechea, who had 23 points.
The win was the Aggies' 22nd straight in WAC play and they've lost just one conference home game since 2012.
As was the case in many losses last year, the Roadrunners dealt with a major free throw disparity. The Aggies had 25 free throw attempts to CSUB's five.
Edler-Davis and Cam Allen each had 11 points, while Taze Moore and Czar Perry both had 10. Perry also had a game-high five assists for the 'Runners, who stay on the road for a 5 p.m. game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.