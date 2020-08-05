After well over a decade in an assistant role, Aaron Chavez is ready for a promotion, albeit a brief one, at Bakersfield College.
On Wednesday, Chavez was officially named the interim head coach of the Renegade men's basketball team, filling in for Rich Hughes, who last week announced he'd be stepping away from the program for the 2020-21 season, but would return after that.
"Having the last 15 years of experience as an assistant coach with the men's basketball team, Aaron brings a great deal of experience to his new responsibilities," BC Vice President Zav Dadabhoy said in a release. "We are confident in his abilities to lead the program this year and know he will continue to be a great leader of young men."
Chavez has been on Hughes' staff since 2005, helping Hughes win a school-record 267 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.