CCCAA to return to full athletic competition in the fall

Sports are expected to return in full to Bakersfield College and junior colleges throughout California during the 2021-22 school year
The CCCAA announced on Wednesday that it is "preparing for a full-scale return for the 2021-22 school year, providing 25 state championships across 24 intercollegiate sports" for colleges throughout California.
This will open the door for all 20 varsity teams at Bakersfield College, several of which have returned for abbreviated seasons in 2021, to return in full beginning in the fall. This includes the Renegade football team, which has not played a game since Nov. 16, 2019.
The CCCAA release did not contain any information on fan attendance, though it did state: "We recognize that we will be managing with the pandemic for the foreseeable future and we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved with our sports. Safety will always come first. However, we will mitigate the challenges to the best of our abilities, just as we have done while navigating these unprecedented times."
Bakersfield College recently revealed a three-tiered plan to gradually allow fans back into sporting events, with phase three allowing full capacity with a mask mandate if California were to be open with no restrictions from the IHE, CCCAA or Kern County Public Health.