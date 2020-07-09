Initially planning to rule on the fate of fall sports on July 17, the CCCAA had seen enough and elected to pull the plug early.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the organization announced on Thursday night that it was implementing a contingency plan that would move all fall sports to the spring. Football, volleyball, cross country, women's golf and men's and women's soccer teams cannot begin practices until Jan. 18.
Football can begin competition on Feb. 13. All other sports can start on Feb. 5. All sports will also be hit with a 30 percent reduction in the number competition dates.
“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving fall athletics to spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” Pasadena City College Board and Chair President Dr. Erika Endrijonas said in a statement released Thursday night. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are our top priorities,” added CCCAA Interim Executive Director Jennifer Cardone. “While the Contingency Plan has the most drastic changes, it’s also the one that provides us the best opportunity to return to competition.”
Under the current schedule, men's and women's basketball, water polo and wrestling will also begin practices on Jan. 18 with head-to-head competition starting Feb. 5.
