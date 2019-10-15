De'Monte Buckingham is feeling overlooked.
Forced to sit out last year because of NCAA transfer rules, Buckingham, a redshirt junior guard for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, has lofty ambitions in his return to the court this winter.
"My individual goal is to be WAC Player of the Year," Buckingham said. "I've been working really hard and if I keep pushing myself, I know it will come true."
With such high expectations for himself, Buckingham naturally wasn't happy when he wasn't selected as either a first- or second-team all-conference player in a preseason poll released last week.
Not content to quietly move on, Buckingham has instead chosen to relive the perceived slight dozens of times a day.
“I screenshotted (the All-WAC team) and put it on my lock screen on my phone," he said. "So every time I open my phone, I see that.”
Though Buckingham's name isn't yet well-known throughout the conference, his presence at CSUB has been felt since the moment he stepped on campus.
A former Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic 10, Buckingham was a double-digit scorer in each of his two seasons at the University of Richmond. After being dismissed from the program in April 2018, he committed to the Roadrunners a month later.
Despite being ineligible to play and in a new environment, Buckingham, affectionately known as "Buck" to coaches and teammates, didn't fade into the background on the practice court during the 2018-19 season.
Whether giving instructions during drills or taking time to snag rebounds for teammates during shootaround, CSUB coach Rod Barnes said Buckingham quickly established himself as a team leader. As a result, before playing his first game in a Roadrunner uniform, Buckingham was named a team captain entering 2019-20.
“He has so many intangible things that he does," Barnes said. "He’s just that kind of player and I think our guys really did a great job drawing to him. And he’s done a great job of helping, especially with our new guys come along.”
He's impressed veteran teammates as well.
"Buck is a dog," junior guard Taze Moore said. "He brings it every day. That’s a thing a lot of people can’t do. (They’re) sore, back hurting, don’t feel like doing it. Buck is just one of those dudes, he’s going to suck it up and help out the rest of the team in the best way that he can.”
Buckingham isn't only aiming to prove his own skeptics wrong, saying "it didn't sit well with any of us" when the 'Runners were picked to finish seventh in preseason WAC media poll.
So when the games begin, he and his teammates have a very simple plan of action.
"We've just got to wake everybody up," he said. "As soon as the first game comes, (we have to) show them what we can do."
CSUB will host its Blue-Gold Scrimmage, which is free to the public, at the Icardo Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. They host Westcliff in a Nov. 2 scrimmage before facing Notre Dame De Namur at Icardo at 7:30 on Nov. 5.
Immediate eligibility
At the team's media day Tuesday, Barnes announced that transfers Cam Allen and Jack Schoemann had both been granted eligibility to play this season.
Allen, a redshirt junior guard, played in seven games for Loyola Marymount a season ago, while Schoemann, a sophomore forward, appeared in eight games for Colorado State.
