Brandon Barnes is coming back to Bakersfield.
The former Cal State Bakersfield guard and assistant coach will return to the Roadrunners as an assistant coach the school announced Monday. This comes after he spent a year on the staff of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the 2018-19 G-League champions.
A two-year letter winner for the Roadrunners from 2012-2014, Barnes, the son of CSUB head coach Rod Barnes, first joined his father's staff as the director of basketball operation from 2016-18.
"I'm very thankful to coach Barnes for the opportunity to return to CSUB," Brandon said in a press release. "It is such an honor to work at my alma mater. Bakersfield is a special place to me and I am excited to be back with family and friends."
Barnes joins the staff following the departure of Benjy Taylor, who was named the head coach at Tuskegee (Ala.) University earlier this month.
The Roadrunners, who began practice this week, will host their annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage on Oct. 22.
