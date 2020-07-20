Cal State Bakersfield fall athletes will have to wait a bit longer to know if their seasons will start on time.
The Big West Conference on Monday night announced that it would make its final decision regarding fall sports "no later than Aug. 1." In a meeting on June 15, the conference's Board of Directors initially planned to have a decision made by Monday.
"The Big West membership, inclusive of our Board of Directors, Directors of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrators, team physicians and athletic trainers, continues to meet and assess the current status of COVID-19 both nationally and across the Big West Conference footprint," the league said in a statement. "We are being diligent in our approach focused on student-athlete safety and well-being, testing capabilities, medical and facility protocols, amongst many factors. A direction related to the fall 2020 sports season will be announced no later than Aug. 1."
Several leagues across the country, including the Western Athletic Conference -- CSUB's home for the previous seven seasons -- have elected to delay the start of their fall seasons out of fears of the continuously spreading coronavirus.
