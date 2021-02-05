A fast start didn't carry over as Cal Stat Bakersfield found tough sledding in its first game against Big West leader UC Irvine.
Collin Welp scored 16 points and the Anteaters didn't allow a single CSUB player to score in double figures, taking the first of a two-game set 70-53 in Irvine on Friday.
Despite getting off to a 13-6 lead early, the offense quickly dried up for the Roadrunners, who finished the night with 15 turnovers.
An Anteater team led by 6-foot-9 Collin Welp and 6-11 Brad Greene also held its own against CSUB's usually strong rebounding, finishing the night with a 38-32 edge. Greene led all players with eight rebounds.
Justin Edler-Davis had eight points to lead the 'Runners, with three other players finishing with six. Czar Perry recorded a game-high six assists in defeat.
CSUB, which has now lost three of four, falls to 7-4 in conference, three games back of UC Irvine, which improved to 6-1 with the win.
The Roadrunners will attempt to salvage a split Saturday, in a nationally televised game that tips off on ESPNU at 7 p.m.