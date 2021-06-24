Big West Basketball Championships on the move

The Big West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship tournament has a new home.
The league announced Thursday that its annual league tournament would be held at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., beginning in 2022. It will be the first publicly ticketed event to be held at the arena, a 6,000-seat facility expected to open in February.
“The Big West stands for innovation and opportunity and the Dollar Loan Center provides a tremendous, state-of-the-art venue to showcase the Big West, its member institutions and basketball programs,” Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said in a statement. “It is a spectacular facility that will become an entertainment hub for the city of Henderson and the Las Vegas valley. A place that I know our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans will love to be next March."
Under the current agreement, the Big West Tournament will be held at the Dollar Loan Center for the next three seasons.