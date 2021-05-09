Beard gets 100th win at CSUB, 'Runners sweep Poly

Hoping to get back on track after being swept by CSUN, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team turned a 180 on Cal Poly this weekend.
Jacen Roberson completed a dominant series with three more RBIs, and the Roadrunners earned Jeremy Beard his 100th win as the team's coach, completing a four-game sweep of the Mustangs with a 6-4 win at Hardt Field Sunday.
Roberson, a Garces Memorial grad, finished the series 8 of 15 with 10 RBIs and two home runs, the second of which came on a two-run blast in third inning, which gave CSUB a 3-1 lead.
After Cody Holtz and Evan Berkey hit solo home runs in the fifth inning to make it a 5-2 game, Roberson had his third RBI on a single in the seventh to make it 6-2, and CSUB held off a Mustang rally in the eighth to complete its first sweep as a member of the Big West Conference.
The win helps the Roadrunners, who are 18-13 overall, maintain third place in the Big West standings, as they improve to 15-9 in conference play. They return to action next week with a four-game road series against Long Beach State, with the first game beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.