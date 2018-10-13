Bakersfield College wrestling went 1-2 in the CCCAA State Dual Southern Regional this weekend at Palomar College.
Wrestlers that went undefeated this weekend for the Renegades were Emmet Kuntz (149 pounds), Jeremy Maas (184), Adrian Godinez (197) and Jacob Hall (heavyweight).
BC opened with a 35-15 victory over West Hills College Lemoore before falling 28-19 in the semifinals to eventual champion Cerritos College. The Renegades then lost in the consolation semifinals to Rio Hondo College, 27-23.
