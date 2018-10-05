The Bakersfield College wrestling team beat Moorpark 28-16 on Friday at Moorpark.
The Renegades are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the SCWA Southeast.
BC wins came from Chris Villa (10-4 decision at 141 pounds); Emmett Kuntz (10-6 decision, 149); Kevin Mello (forfeit, 184); Adrian Godinez (fall, 197); and Jacob Hall (8-0 major decision, 285).
BC will take the mats again next Saturday at the Southern Duals in Palomar.
