Bakersfield College volleyball moved to 18-1 on the season following the Renegades’ 25-9, 25-15, 25-16 home win over LA Pierce on Friday.
The victory marked the 12th-straight win for BC volleyball.
Penelope Zepeda led the way with 11 kills while Jessica Merante added 16 digs.
"It's great to have a consistency where we can all play together," said sophomore middle blocker Bianca Logsdon. "We have a really good flow going and a really good connection with all of the girls, so I'm really excited to see where we go."
BC will hit the road next week for a Wednesday match against Cuesta College at 5 p.m.
