A fast start didn't last, as the Bakersfield College volleyball team saw a great season end one game shy of the state tournament Saturday night.
Grossmont closed the second set on a 13-4 run and carried that momentum into sets three and four, ending the Renegades' season with a 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win in Southern California Regional action.
After stealing a win in the opening set, BC played the Griffins to a 12-12 tie in the second, only to limp down the stretch and fall into a 1-1 tie.
Things stayed tight in each of the final two sets, but it was second-seeded Grossmont that closed out, ending the season for seventh-seed BC.
The loss snapped a 13-match win streak for the Renegades, who went undefeated in conference play and at home this season, en route to a 21-3 finish.
