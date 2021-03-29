BC unveils schedules for baseball, softball seasons

Lengthy sabbaticals are about to end for two more Bakersfield College athletic teams.
On Monday, the Renegades released spring schedules for their baseball and softball teams, which will both begin regular season play next month.
The baseball team, which held a scrimmage at Reedley on Saturday, will host Reedley in another scrimmage on Monday, April 5, before opening the regular season with an April 10 double-header at Moorpark.
BC's home opener will be against Oxnard on April 15, with the first game of a scheduled double-header starting at 3 p.m.
The softball team will host a scrimmage against Taft at 1 p.m. on April 6. The Renegades will then travel to face the Cougars in their regular season opener at 2 p.m on April 10.
BC softball's home slate will begin with an April 13 double-header against Reedley, with first pitch for game one set for 1 p.m.
For the time being, fans will still not be admitted to BC athletics events.