With freshman making up more than half her roster, Bakersfield College coach Casey Goodman knows her team has a lot to learn about what it takes to play high-level junior college softball.
The third-year coach isn't worried, though, saying she's excited to throw her inexperienced squad right into the deep end.
"The good thing about this group is they have no idea what they're up against," Goodman said. "They're not going to go in and play scared. They don't know who the good teams are supposed to be or who the great teams are."
They may have a better idea after Friday.
BC's opened the season against two-time defending state champion and No. 1 ranked Mt. San Antonio, which pounded the Renegades 15-1.
Things didn't get better in a second game later in the day. Facing a San Mateo team fresh off a 43-4 finish, Bakersfield committed six errors in just five innings in an 8-0 loss.
Even if the early results aren't what are desired, Goodman has no regrets about running her team through the gauntlet, a move that has paid off in the past. After starting 1-4 last season, the Renegades were dominant once WSC North play started, going 16-0 while outscoring their opponents 130-13.
Things won't be as easy in conference play this year. A move to the WSC South means sharing a conference with the likes of Antelope Valley and College of the Canyons, who went a combined 3-0 against BC in 2019.
Goodman says the stronger conference only enhances the need for her team to be battle-tested early.
"(Our tough schedule) is by design," she said. "We do it because we're showing them very early on, this is where we want to be, this is where we want our program to go. We want to start preparing them now for the postseason."
If playoff success is going to happen, it will likely be on the back of an offense that brings back a lot of big bats.
The top returner is reigning WSC North Player of the Year Natilee Parrish, who set the BC freshman record with 12 home runs last season. Fellow sophomores Aviana Campos and Alexandria Venegas are also expected to provided power, as are freshmen Jayden Beam and Kristen Burgeis.
"We have a lot of power on this team this year," Parrish said. "We have a good thing going together."
The biggest question marks come in the pitching circle. Gone is conference Pitcher of the Year in Kylee Fahy, who threw 250.1 of 284 innings in 2019.
Sophomore Brooke Lawrence, who threw two innings a year ago, is the most experienced returning arm, as freshmen Sydney Barnes, Trinity Ybarra and and Arianna Gutierrez will also be in the mix for innings.
The Renegades found their offense late Saturday, blowing open a tie game with a six-run sixth inning to top Santiago Canyon 12-6 for their first win of the season.
