Talk about being thrown into the fire.
The Bakersfield College football team, with a roster featuring several fresh faces, will open its season on the road in Huntington Beach against No. 6 ranked Golden West on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Rustlers lost just two games last season, one to state runner-up Riverside and the other semifinalist Fullerton. Those teams are ranked second and fourth, respectively, in both the state’s preseason polls. BC is not ranked, but is listed among the others.
“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m anxious, I’m a whole bunch of emotions because I put so much of myself into this year three,” said third-year BC head coach R. Todd Littlejohn. “I have high expectations as does everyone else.”
Bakersfield, which closed last season with three straight losses to finish 4-6, has a mixture of returning starters, redshirts and incoming freshmen, and Littlejohn is hoping the team can gel quickly with another tough game against No. 20 Long Beach City on the horizon for the team’s home opener on Sept. 9.
“It’s funny in the sense that when you look at the makeup of our team there’s a lot of brand-new faces as well as guys that were here last year, but they didn’t play,” Littlejohn said. “And so in some cases, the first time that they will play is Saturday.”
The strength of the team, at least early in the season, figures to be on defense, particularly at linebacker and the secondary, according to Littlejohn.
Former Garces standout Logan Bowers leads the linebacker corps as a returning All-National Northern Conference performer. Bowers finished last season with 88 tackles, including 61 solo, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup.
He will be joined by another former Ram, outside linebacker Jensen Hallum, who had 3.5 sacks last season, and a pair of freshmen, Liberty graduate Will Kanavalov and Bryce Veach from Taft.
In the secondary, another former Patriot, Brock Wattenbarger, returns to lead an athletic group. Wattenbarger had 42 tackles, two for a loss, an interception and four pass breakups last year. Jordan Richburg, a part-time starter as Jordan Wheeler last year, and Jakwon Lamb (Detroit/Chandler, Ariz.) also return, but the rest of the group that includes freshmen Tyrone Wilson Jr. from South and Garces grad JuJu Smith are new to the program.
Dantonio Hackworth (Richmond, Texas) will see time at cornerback along with Bakersfield Christian grad Gabriel Zuniga, Jayden Hollis from Garces and former Wasco standout Sean Sharp, who played wide receiver for the Renegades last year.
There’s not a lot of game experience on the defensive line, but the corps group has been with the team a full season as redshirts. That group includes Chase Gratt from Taft, South High grad Joe Dabney, Trevor Jano from Highland and Stockdale grad Ifeanyi Mbagwu.
“So we kind of have a mixture overall on the team with youth as well as a few experienced guys in there,” Littlejohn said. “But we’ll have to grow up very quickly.”
Offensively, BC lost one of its biggest weapons in wide receiver Jihad Marks, who is now at McNeese State. Marks was the NNC offensive player of the year and was also named first team All-American and Region III.
To help fill Marks’ void, Littlejohn is hoping to be much improved in the running game.
“It has to be better, period,” Littlejohn said. “We were between 2.2 and 2.5 yards per carry, and that’s not good enough overall. So hopefully with the experience of some of the O-linemen, and then building up some of the new guys, we can really get the ground game going more.”
The team’s leading rusher from a year ago, Jordan Norwood (Las Vegas), returns after gaining 258 yards with two scores on 72 carries. He also had 11 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Norwood should get plenty of push from a pair of former BVarsity All-Area players of the year in Liberty grad Jalen Hankins and former Garces standout Ian Jernagin.
Hankins is one of six Patriots on this year’s roster, all with experience playing for a CIF State championship. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound freshman rushed for 2,731 yards and 43 touchdowns in three years at Liberty, which captured the Division 1-A state title last season.
“We’re looking forward to having all these guys and the fact that they bring championship pedigree is even better because their expectations collectively and individually are high,” Littlejohn said. “When you have those types of guys at those positions it is really helpful.”
Jernagin, the co-player of the year in the spring of 2021, is also expected to receive plenty of carries, along with Jeremiah Teague and redshirt Jerry Dandridge from Bakersfield High. Jernagin rushed for 1,422 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games for the Rams in the spring and fall of 2021.
Former Liberty standout Carson Woods will start the season opener at quarterback. Woods redshirted last season after helping Liberty reach the state title game in 2021.
Last year’s starting quarterback, Garces grad Joseph Campbell, will open the season as Woods’ backup, with Levi Manning from Centennial hoping to get some snaps, as well. Campbell started all 10 games for Bakersfield last year, battling through an ankle sprain the final three games.
Without Marks to throw to, a host of Bakersfield receivers will be looking to make an impact.
Garces graduate Xavier Marshall returns after missing last season and will be joined by returners Dom D’Amato from Garces, BHS grad Daylon Leach and Ken Harris (Houston).
Leach had 15 catches for 185 yards and two scores, D’Aamato caught 11 passes for 151 yards and Harris added four receptions for 10 yards. Freshmen Mekhi Smith (Louisville) and Golden Valley grad Nick Abbott should also see plenty of targets. Jyles Walton (Chicago) is joining the receivers after playing defensive back last season.
“It will be by committee with that group as we go,” Littlejohn said. “We’re not very deep at that spot.”
At tight end, the Renegades will look to Carson Cota (Medford, Ore.), CJ Tolbert (Katy, Texas) and Arturo Terrazas from Frontier.
The offensive line has also been a work in progress, featuring a bit of the old and some even older.
Caden Perez (Hesperia-Oak Hills) and East High grad Nathan Gonzalez return from last year’s squad, and will be joined by Garces grads Thomas Lett and Adam Rosales, and Nick Madden of Ridgeview, who all played two years ago.
On special teams, Bakersfield High grad Bradyn Ornelaz is expected to be the primary kicker with Noe Estrada of Centennial and Frontier grad Mason Tapia handling the punting duties.
It's a combination that Littlejohn hopes will prove to be resilient, and as a result, successful.
“Like I told the team yesterday, we have to ride through the ups and downs because it’s not going to be a perfect game,” Littlejohn said. “And you have to be able to flush whatever play it was, good or bad and move on to the next play.
“We’re going to let them loose. We have nothing to lose and so we’re going to throw it out there, see what we’ve got and obviously make some adjustments as we need to, both in Saturday’s game and moving forward.”