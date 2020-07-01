Bakersfield College has its new Athletic Director.
Reggie Bolton, who's been with the school in some capacity for more than a decade, was named the interim AD on Wednesday. The interim tag was applied as part of a district hiring policy.
Bolton previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Renegade football team from 2007-18. He was also the school's Associate Athletic Director during the 2013-14 school year.
"To lead Renegade Athletics in this role is an opportunity of a lifetime," Bolton said in a statement released Monday morning. "I am very aware of the platform this position holds within our community and state. I am humbled by the opportunity and will work tirelessly to improve our department and the Renegade student-athlete experience."
"We are excited to welcome Reggie into this important leadership role on campus," added BC Vice President for Student Services Zav Dadabhoy. "The Bakersfield College athletics history and tradition are second to none and we are confident in Reggie's leadership abilities to take the department into the next great era of Renegade Athletics."
This story will be updated.
