The confines of home have been anything but friendly to the Bakersfield College football team this fall.
After putting together an 0-4 record at Memorial Stadium, a two-week road stretch may be just what the Renegades need to spring some life into what has been a difficult season.
BC, which is 2-1 on the road, has outscored Santa Monica and Orange Coast 71-9 in its last two away contests. The Renegades look to continue their road success with a visit to East Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Like the Renegades, the Huskies enter the matchup 2-5 overall with an 0-2 mark in SCFA North play.
While BC has suffered a pair of one-possession losses in conference play, East LA has lost in decisive fashion twice, being outscored 91-19. This included a 58-10 loss to College of the Canyons last Saturday, in which the Huskies surrendered 547 yards of offense.
It was the Renegades putting up 58 points on East LA a season ago, outscoring them 34-0 in the first 16:05 of the second half. The game, a 58-17 BC win, didn't make it to the finish, as a string of ugly fights resulted in it being called with 13:55 to play.
Players from both teams were suspended as a result of the melee.
Saturday's game kicks off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.