BC releases three-phase plan for allowing spectators at athletic events

While fans still aren't allowed to attend sporting evens at Bakersfield College, those restrictions may soon be lifted.
On Friday, the school released a three-phase plan for bringing fans back onto campus. The plan is based on recommendations from the Institution of High Education and CCCAA.
Currently, BC is in phase one, which does not allow spectators. Phase two will allow for two spectators per Renegade student-athlete. Those in attendance will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, sit in designated areas and will not be allowed to exit and re-enter an event.
Visiting fans will not be allowed in phase two.
BC will be allowed to hold full capacity events with a required mask mandate in phase three. This will be when California is fully open with no restrictions from the IHE, CCCAA or Kern County Public Health.
"We are hopeful to be able to welcome the most loyal fans in JC athletics back to campus soon," BC Athletic Director Reggie Bolton said in a statement. "Our top priority is to always keep our student athletes safe and we know by following the guidelines of the IHE, the CCCAA and our local health authorities, we will do just that."
Things have been moving in a positive direction nationally and locally in recent weeks, with Kern County even entering the orange COVID tier earlier this week.