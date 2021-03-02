Four days after learning they would be able to take part in an abbreviated season, four Bakersfield College athletic teams officially have schedules.
The Renegade men's and women's basketball, indoor volleyball and men's soccer teams all released their schedules Tuesday, with three of those teams set to be in action this weekend.
Volleyball and men's soccer will open the year with 3 p.m. home games against the College of the Sequoias on Friday. Both teams will then travel to face Sequoias on Saturday.
The women's basketball team will also play two games against College of Sequoias this weekend, facing the Giants on the road at 4 p.m. Friday before hosting them at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Renegade men will begin their season with two 6 p.m. games against Allan Hancock next weekend. They'll face the Bulldogs on the road March 11, then host them March 12.
Fans will not be allowed to attend games.
Schedules for Spring II sports baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men's golf, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's swimming and men's and women's track and field are expected to be released in the coming weeks.