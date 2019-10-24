While starting fast on offense isn't always a requisite for team success, it has proven to be of the utmost significance for the Bakersfield College football team in 2019.
Twice this season, the BC offense has scored on its opening drive, and the Renegades have won each of those games comfortably.
Shane Jones scored touchdowns runs of 29 and 59 yards on consecutive plays in a 41-6 week three win over Santa Monica, while Isaiah Martin capped a 55-yard opening series with a 5-yard touchdown run in what became a 28-3 week five win over Orange Coast.
BC's other four games, all losses, have started much differently.
Against El Camino in week two, the Renegades didn't gain positive yardage on any of their first 11 plays, while the first two possessions against Orange Coast produced negative-10 yards of offense.
Turnovers have also been an issue, with BC committing giveaways on two opening possessions. This included a disastrous first offensive snap last week against Ventura, when defensive lineman Darius Johnson came through unblocked to strip Martin and recover a fumble on the BC 9-yard line, setting up a field goal.
Aided by Renegade offensive and special teams issues, Ventura ran its first 25 plays in BC territory, eventually coming away with a 29-21 win in each team's SFCA North opener.
"You can't play that way," coach Jeff Chudy said after the game. "You absolutely can not play (that way) offensively."
In its four losses, Bakersfield has scored just 10 first-quarter points, seven of which came virtue of a drive that started at the Golden West 1-yard line following a fumbled punt.
Hoping to avoid an 0-2 start in conference, the offense will likely need to be sharp out of the gates Saturday to keep pace with a high-octane and balanced Long Beach City team.
Led by a trio of backs who've gained at least 200 yards on the season, the 12th-ranked Vikings are fourth in the state in rushing, averaging 202.4 yards per game. They also have a potent passing attack led by quarterback Derrach West, who is second in the North in passing yards (1,068) and touchdowns (nine).
Against Long Beach a year ago, the Renegades jumped out to a 10-0 lead before holding on for a 22-17 win that kick-started a three-game win streak.
