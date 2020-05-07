Though it came to a disappointing, premature end, there was still plenty to celebrate in the Bakersfield College athletics department during the 2019-20 school year.
On Thursday, BC celebrated it's best accomplishments by handing out awards to the school's top athletes from the school year. Award winners are listed below.
Team community service award: Men's golf
Weigh room warrior: Yarabi Campos, women's track and field; Holden Williams, football.
Newcomers of the year: Alyson Dees, volleyball; Tyrell Coleman, men's basketball.
Best individual performances: Neshara Smith, women's track and field; Alejandro Murillo, baseball
Grit awards: Jenna Sampley, women's basketball; Adolfo Escudero, men's track and field.
Career achievement: Dasia Wandick, women's basketball; Edgar Gonzalez, men's soccer
Most valuable Renegades: Penelope Zepeda, volleyball; Christian Gonzalez, men's soccer.
Scholar athletes of the year: Emily Lostetter, women's soccer; Ryan Darbee, baseball.
Athletes of the year: Zepeda, volleyball; Jonathan Hunter, wrestling.
