It's safe to say the Bakersfield College defense didn't put its best foot forward in week one of the 2018 football season.
A unit that finished second in the Southern California Football Association in points allowed by year's end, had arguably its worst outing of the season in the opener, surrendering season-high totals in passing yards (351), total yards (532) and points in a 45-24 loss at Mt. San Antonio.
It wasn't just the pass defense that struggled, as Mountie running back Hakeem Massey gained 100 yards on just seven carries.
"(QUOTE)," said Renegade head coach Jeff Chudy, whose team surrendered 24 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters in the loss.
