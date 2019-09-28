After three big conversions got his team in position to win, Bakersfield College coach Jeff Chudy decided to roll the dice on a risky two-point try in the closing minutes of a matchup with Golden West Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Renegades, their luck ran out one play earlier.
Forgoing a tying extra point try, BC saw it's comeback attempt fall short, as a Braden Wingle two-point conversion pass fell incomplete, sealing a 20-19 loss to to the Rustlers.
Down 14-13, BC looked to be in trouble midway through the fourth quarter, when a deflected Wingle pass ended up in the hands of defender Seau Amor, who ran untouched for a 15-yard pick-six.
But thanks to a mishandled snap on the extra point, the Renegades still found themselves down just seven points, and saw an offense that's failed to generate big plays all year string together several over the next 6:13.
Facing a third-and-23, Wingle bought time, rolled to his left and found an open Cole Beaty for 25 yards on a play that moved the chains to the Rustler 21 after a roughing the passer penalty.
Facing a 4th-and-10 four plays later, Wingle made another play with his feet, escaping the pass rush and plowing forward for 12 yards and a first down. Three plays later, on another fourth down, he got his team in the end zone, as running back Shane Jones leaked out of the backfield and was wide open for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Chudy didn't have any interest in sending the game to overtime.
“I thought we had some momentum scoring there at the end and we liked the look we were going to get," he said. "So the opportunity presented itself.”
But the momentum didn't last. Rolling right, Wingle attempted a long pass to the pylon into traffic, and his throw to Myran Randle fell incomplete after nearly being intercepted.
“We got what we wanted to get. We just didn’t make the play," Chudy said. "It happens sometimes.”
BC's fate was sealed after Golden Valley recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Wingle threw for a season-high 188 yards on 16-of-31 passing. The aerial attack was asked to do more than usual, as the Renegades were held to just 39 yards on 33 attempts rushing.
Though the offense made plays late, it also let several scoring opportunities go to waste.
The Renegades started three first-half possessions in Golden West Territory, but only scored points on one of them, a 1-yard Isaiah Martin touchdown run that came after the Rustlers fumbled a punt at their own 2.
"There are things we can build on (but) we've got to get better offensively, there's no question about that," Chudy said.
BC is at Orange County at 6 p.m. next Saturday.
Golden West 20, Bakersfield College 19
GW 7 0 7 6 — 20
BC 7 3 3 6 — 19
First quarter
BC - Martin 1 run (Winders kick)
GW - Atencio 17 pass from Espinoza (Arredondo kick)
Second quarter
BC - Winders 30 field goal
Third quarter
GW - Pourdanesh 3 run (Arredondo kick)
BC - Winders 38 field goal
Fourth quarter
GW - Amor 55 INT return (kick failed)
BC - Jones 8 pass from Wingle (pass failed)
Individual stats
RUSHING — GW: Morant 11-52, Espinoza 10-39, Pourdanesh 9-31, Jackson 6-31, Team 4-(negative)4. BC: Martin 11-34, Jones 16-22, Wingle 6(negative)-7
PASSING — GW: Espinoza 16-22-144-1. BC: Wingle 16-31-188-1
RECEIVING — GW: Atencio 7-71, Armstrong 2-19, Hobbs 1-16, Carr 2-12, Jackson 1-12, Wright 2-9, Morant 1-5. BC: Edwards 4-64, Beaty 4-48, Rowel 2-29, Jones 3-24, Randle 1-20, Soto 1-8, Martin 1(negative)5.
RECORDS: GW 2-2, BC 1-3.
(1) comment
We are very average offensively and better defensively. With our offense it puts a lot of pressure on the defense.
I agree with the 2 pts conversion call. This team is not going to compete for a league championship or go to a bowl game so why not?
They seem a bit snakebites. But they play hard and probably to their talent level. At least the weather was great, nice way to spend the evening. (Geez, I don't even care that we lost. What has BC football come to?)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.