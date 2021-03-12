BC men top Allan Hancock, give Chavez first career win

After coming one point short in his debut, Aaron Chavez didn't have to wait long to secure his first win as a head coach.
Tyrell Coleman and Tyler Quintana combined for 46 points and Bakersfield College led throughout in a 58-48 men's basketball win over Allan Hancock in Bakersfield Friday night.
Coleman, a former Bakersfield High School standout, recorded a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Quintana lit it up from the outside, finishing the night with six 3-pointers and 22 points.
Friday proved to be a solid bounce back for BC, which suffered a narrow 70-69 road loss to the Bulldogs Thursday.
It also provided Chavez with the first win of his head coaching career. A long-time assistant at BC, Chavez is serving as the team's interim coach this season, filling in for long-time head coach Rich Hughes, who announced in July that he would be taking the season off.
Bakersfield College returns to action next week with a pair of games against Cerro Coso, playing on the road Thursday and at home Friday. Both games will be at 5 p.m.