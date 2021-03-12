You have permission to edit this article.
BC men top Allan Hancock, give Chavez first career win

After coming one point short in his debut, Aaron Chavez didn't have to wait long to secure his first win as a head coach.

Tyrell Coleman and Tyler Quintana combined for 46 points and Bakersfield College led throughout in a 58-48 men's basketball win over Allan Hancock in Bakersfield Friday night.

Coleman, a former Bakersfield High School standout, recorded a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Quintana lit it up from the outside, finishing the night with six 3-pointers and 22 points.

Friday proved to be a solid bounce back for BC, which suffered a narrow 70-69 road loss to the Bulldogs Thursday.

It also provided Chavez with the first win of his head coaching career. A long-time assistant at BC, Chavez is serving as the team's interim coach this season, filling in for long-time head coach Rich Hughes, who announced in July that he would be taking the season off.

Bakersfield College returns to action next week with a pair of games against Cerro Coso, playing on the road Thursday and at home Friday. Both games will be at 5 p.m.

