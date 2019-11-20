The best season in team history produced a high number of individual accolades for the Bakersfield College men's soccer team.
The Renegades had the Offensive Player of the Year in Edgar Gonzalez, the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Christian Gonzalez, the Goalkeeper of the Year in Armando Alvares and Coach of the Year in Vayron Martinez the Western State Conference announced Wednesday.
Edgar Gonzalez, a graduate of Bakersfield High School, was fourth in goals (six) and second in assists (seven) in the WCS South this season. Christian Gonzalez and Alvares, graduates of Ridgeview and Independence respectively, guided a defense that allowed a South Division low 28 goals.
Christian Gonzalez was also named to the CCCAA State Team, while he and Edgar Gonzalez each made the CCCAA South Region Team.
They did this under the guidance of Martinez, who led BC to its first ever conference championship.
Gilberto Guevara and Uriel Herrera were also named WSC South First-Team All-Conference.
The Renegade women were also well-represented, with a pair of local residents earning high designations.
West graduate and goalkeeper Aurora Fernandez was a First-Team WSC South pick, while Liberty grad Emma Gross was a CCCAA All-State pick as a defender.
