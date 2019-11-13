If you're curious where the Bakersfield College men's basketball team's offense is going to come from this season, coach Rich Hughes shares your uncertainty.
Of the Renegades' top-six scorers from last season's 15-12 finish, five are gone while the other, sophomore Randy Castillo, is out for the season after tearing his ACL on the first day of school.
The biggest departures were 20.5 point-per-game scorer Shahadah Camp and 16.6 per-game scorer Anieus Medrano. The duo ranked second and 13th in scoring in the Western State Conference last season.
"We’ve got a lot of new bodies, so as far as consistent scoring, I don’t know where that’s going to come at this point," said Hughes, who has 12 new players this season. "We’re going to have to score by committee.”
Early on, Hughes plans to lean heavily on transfer guards Vance Damelio, Michael Guillory and Isayas Aris, who he says have been the most consistent offensive contributors in practice so far this season.
Inside, Hughes hopes to get major minutes out of freshman and Liberty High School graduate Javier Gallardo, a 6-foot-8, 275-pound center who is "very hard to move" in the low block. And despite standing just 6-3, Tyrell Coleman, a Bakersfield High graduate and transfer from Cerro Coso College, is expected to be one of BC's top rebounders.
Hughes says he is confident other contributors will emerge as the season progresses, but expects many of them will have some cobwebs to shake out when the team takes the floor for its first regular season game Thursday.
"Until they log their first few minutes, we don't really know (what they can do)," he said. "(These early games are) going to be a good test for us to kind of see where we're at and kind of see where our strengths are."
The Renegades open the season with three games in three days at the Roundball Classic in Lemoore. They face Cosumnes River at 8 p.m. Thursday, Folsom Lake at 4 p.m. Friday and Hartnell at 6 p.m. Saturday.
