With just over a month before regular season play begins, the Bakersfield College men's and women's basketball teams released their schedules on Wednesday morning.
The Renegade men open the season with a neutral-court matchup with Cosumnes River at the Roundball Classic in Lemoore on Nov. 14.
BC's home opener against West Hills Coalinga will tip at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26, while Western State South play begins on Jan. 8 with a 7 p.m. matchup against Santa Monica. The regular season concludes with a Feb. 21 home game against Canyons.
The Renegade women will open the season at home with a pair of games at the Bakersfield Crossover. BC takes on Riverside on Nov. 1 and Pasadena City on Nov. 2.
The first scheduled conference game will be on Jan. 11, when the Renegades host Citrus on Alumni Night. The women also close the regular season at home against Canyons on Feb. 21, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m.
