The Bakersfield College Athletic Department has launched a new program called Gades Club, with hopes that it will provide financial assistance for student-athletes on and off the field.
Gades Club is being implemented to give financial support to members of the school's 20 varsity athletic programs and will also assist in the school's annual Hall of Fame and student-athlete award ceremonies.
"Participation in college athletics had long been a training ground for life lessons that transcend sports," interim Athletic Director Reggie Bolton said in a statement. "What our student-athletes learn in their time here will stick with them through their entire lives. We appreciate the long-standing relationships and support the Bakersfield community has provided throughout the years.
"With the introduction of the 'Gades Club' we are looking to maintain a strong connection with that community and our Renegade alumni well into the future"
Potential donors can visit gogades.com/information/Gades_Club. For more information, concat associate AD Keith Ford at 661-395-4299 or at keith.ford@bakersfieldcollege.edu.