The second-to-last week of the football season brings another opportunity for the Bakersfield College offense to breakout of a season-long funk.
A season filled with disastrous starts offensively reached a new low in last week's 44-28 loss to East Los Angeles. In the first quarter, the Renegades threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, the second of which was followed by a lost fumble on the very next play.
The quarter also saw the dropped snap of a punt, which East LA recovered at the Renegade 4-yard line. The miscues resulted in a 20-0 early deficit and an eventual 44-28 loss that kept 2-5 BC winless in SCFA North play.
The Renegades will look to right the ship when they travel to face Moorpark on Saturday, which is also winless in league.
For the Raiders, the biggest struggles have come on the defensive side of the ball. They've allowed 50-plus points three times this season, including each of the last two weeks in lopsided losses to Ventura and Long Beach.
The struggles of Moorpark, which is 64th out of 68 CCCAA teams in points allowed, starts with a lack of pressure up front, where they rank dead last in the state with just six sacks on the season.
BC has faced little resistance from Saturday's opponent in recent years. The Renegades have won the last two meetings by a combined score of 65-10, including a 31-0 shutout in Bakersfield in 2018.
Saturday's game kicks off at 6 p.m.
