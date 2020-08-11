Bakersfield College Hall of Fame golf coach Bill "The Goat" Nelson passed away last week, the school announced Tuesday. He was 83.
Nelson coached the Renegade men's golf team from 1966-2002 and was inducted into the California Community College Athletics Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
"Coach Nelson was more than a coach to the BC golf program," current BC men's and women's golf coach Wes Coble said in a press release. "He was our guiding light. Coach was not only my coaching mentor but a dear friend. I was blessed to fellowship with him every Tuesday morning for the last 11 years.
"His friendship and guidance is arguably the greatest gift any coach could give another. It breaks my heart thinking that I wont be able to sit with him post round and talk golf and life. I pray that his daughter and family know what a blessing coach was to my family and the Bakersfield community."
Nelson also spent seven years as the head coach of the men's basketball program at BC, compiling a record of 89-81.
(1) comment
Rip. Go Gades!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.