One day after the ax fell on the fall season, Bakersfield College coaches and officials are attempting to adjust to unprecedented circumstances.
A hiatus that began in March will extend until at least January for the Renegades, after the CCCAA on Thursday ruled that all fall sports were being delayed until the spring, as coronavirus cases continue to increase nationwide.
The decision, which was originally slated to be made on July 17, will prevent BC's football, volleyball, cross country, women's golf and men's and women's soccer teams from starting preseason practices until Jan. 18.
Under the new rules, which call for a 30 percent reduction in games played, the football team can begin its regular season on Feb. 13, with all other sports allowed to start on Feb. 5.
"It's tough," BC interim athletic director Reggie Bolton said. "But we understand the magnitude of the situation we're in. We’ve just got to adapt and move forward. We know that keeping our athletes safe is the most important thing.”
The move to the spring brings about numerous, department-wide complications.
For starters, fall and early spring sports (BC's basketball and wrestling teams can also begin practices on Jan. 18) will now run up against each other, which Bolton admits will put a strain on the staff's resources.
“We know it’s going to be a stretch on our athletic training staff, it’s going to be a stretch on our game management staff, our transportation," he said. "We’re currently talking about all those things and we hope to have a plan where we’re going to be able to accommodate all the things that come up."
It will also make things more physically demanding for several athletes.
Many Renegade volleyball players compete for both the indoor and beach teams, which, under the new rules, will see their seasons overlap. Beach volleyball practices are scheduled to start on March 27, three weeks before the CCCAA indoor season ends.
"You just start to go ‘How is that going to affect the student athletes?’" said Carl Ferreira, who coaches both the indoor and beach volleyball teams at BC. "I think that’s a huge adjustment. Usually, we get a solid break where we basically do nothing, just get them away from competing. You just have to adjust how you train, maybe take away some reps intentionally. Because it just gets tiring.”
Renegade football coach R. Todd Littlejohn also expressed concerns that sophomores hoping to sign with four-year schools might face limited opportunities to gain exposure.
All of this is predicated on if things come together at all. As Littlejohn points out, the CCCAA's release stated “The return to athletics in January will only occur if it is safe to do so," hardly a guarantee with the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases.
Despite these issues, some staffers have a more optimistic outlook to the modified slate, feeling the extra time will greatly assist player development.
"It provides us with an opportunity we’ve never had in collegiate athletics, which is to work with our freshman for a few months before we have a season," men's soccer coach Vayron Martinez said." There’s negatives, but then there’s great positives."
Though acknowledging it will feel unnatural to have the autumn off, there seemed to be an underlining sense of acceptance amongst coaches, who remain hopeful that their seasons can eventually be salvaged.
“It’s a punch to the stomach, but it’s not a punch to the stomach and an uppercut," Littlejohn said. "You take it and catch your breath and go.”
Team reductions not expected
Though acknowledging that budget cuts were a strong possibility, Bolton reiterated a stance previously taken by former BC athletic director Sandi Taylor, expressing confidence that the school wouldn't cut any of its 20 varsity programs.
"I think we'll be able to continue to have (teams) at the level they're at," Bolton said. "Our administration has been very supportive of what we do in athletics and I think they’ll continue to be.”
Bolton also said that on-campus workouts, which began last week, would continue "on a limited basis."
