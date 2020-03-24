R. Todd Littlejohn's first run through the recruiting cycle at Bakersfield College isn't exactly going as planned.
Hired as the Renegade's interim head football coach in January, Littlejohn says he "hit the ground running" on the recruiting trail. While trying to maintain steady contact with prospects on social media, when pitching the virtues of his program, Littlejohn has always preferred a face-to-face approach.
“I think it just adds a personal touch when you’re in front of them, sharing what your vision is and how you see them fitting in," he said.
Still in the process of building his first roster at BC, Littlejohn's recruiting methods have been greatly altered. Last week, when the CCCAA announced it was shutting down all spring sports in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, it also halted all face-to-face recruiting and recruiting-related travel until at least mid-April.
Coaching at his alma mater, Littlejohn wants to build an immediate winner, and acknowledges that the events of recent weeks have put him and his staff a bit behind schedule.
"(This situation) kind of slows it down unfortunately," he said. "You have to use other means. It makes it more challenging to say the least."
The ban is having an impact throughout Bakersfield College, where several fall sports have had to make serious adjustments to their offseason programs.
Fresh off leading the Renegade men's soccer team to its first ever conference championship in 2019, coach Vayron Martinez expanded the scope of his recruiting efforts, saying an increased number of players from outside Kern County have inquired about joining his team.
And while he's been able to secure commitments from local players who have a greater knowledge of both the school and the soccer program, Martinez feels he's missing out on key opportunities to bring outside talent into the fold.
“We’re unable to show them what we have in terms of help for their education and in terms of athletics," he said. "Meeting with financial aid, meeting with counselors. That’s the thing we’re missing, that human level.”
Despite them cutting into the prime of his recruiting schedule, BC volleyball coach Carl Ferreira believes the limitations may ultimately benefit his program.
Ferreira, whose teams are 35-1 in Western State Conference play over the last four seasons, normally fills the bulk of his roster in the spring during club season.
But with four-year schools also unable to meet directly with prospects, Ferreira believes he will have a through-line to players who aren't able to showcase their abilities to higher-level programs.
"Sometimes these kids that are playing club, their goal is not to come to Bakersfield College," he said. "So usually we get a lot of fall back after they try to get recruited elsewhere and because of this, I think we actually may have more kids stay home. In a very odd circumstance, I'm anticipating this is going to be a positive for us."
With the status of team activities still very much in limbo -- the CCCAA is set to meet on April 15 to discuss whether to extend or end the face-to-face recruiting ban -- coaches say the most frustrating thing is not knowing when things will return to normal.
"The worst thing right now is just the uncertainty because it hinders the mental health aspect of the student-athlete," Martinez said. "We’re locked up and we can’t do what we feel comfortable doing. I feel like we’re going to have an offseason, I just don’t know what our summer’s going to look like.”
Facing a major challenge months before his first game, Littlejohn and his staff are adjusting on the fly, saying the current situation can't deter them from the ultimate goal of putting a winning product on the field.
"You're going to face adversity, you're going to face difficulties throughout a season," he said. "You just keep going. You just keep your mindset on what you were attempting to accomplish. That's really all you can do at this point is be prepared for anything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.