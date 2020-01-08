Bakersfield College athletic officials entered unfamiliar territory on Wednesday, as the school begins its search for a new football coach.
In a short press conference at the school, BC Athletic Director Sandi Taylor said she was still "sort of at a loss" following the surprise Tuesday resignation of Jeff Chudy, who had served as the program's head coach since 1994.
But with recruiting season in full swing, Taylor said the hiring process had to kick into high gear "sooner vs. later."
"It’s a critical time for football and we want to make sure that we give our program the best opportunity for success," Taylor said. "We’re working on plans as we speak and trying to figure out what to do.”
Taylor said it was unknown whether the school would make an internal hire or bring in an outside party. She did, however, say that she planned to retain the remaining members of last season's coaching staff, despite the Renegades' disappointing 3-7 finish in 2019.
Taylor was also adamant that the program, which has regularly been built using players from Kern County, would maintain a focus on recruiting locally.
“That’s why this time is critical," she said. "It is the height of the recruiting season and the spring semester for those local kids. We want to make sure that they stay home and play as a Renegade.”
In 16 years with the program Chudy compiled a 112-67 record and won a state community college championship in 2012. His 112 victories are second most in program history.
A message left for the coach Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.
No progress on vacated state title
Arguably the highlight or Chudy's tenure as head coach was leading BC to the 2012 state title, which was eventually vacated.
In November, it was announced that the school's attempts to reclaim that championship were being taken to trial court, after the State of California Court of Appeal for the Third District ruled the CCCAA stripped BC of the championship by using an invalid arbitration process.
When asked if progress had been made on the matter, Taylor said "None that I'm aware of. Not right now."
Ok Sandy, this BC fan is not liking ANY of that!
1. Retain the staff? You're not going to allow a new coach to pick his own staff? You just eliminated a lot of prospective people.
2. Recruiting? Are you kidding me? We have been horrible at recruiting! Mt, Sac has 40k students, yet they have 40 out of state players. We had what? 5???
3. Local players? The best local players go to 4 year colleges. You want to remain 3-7 every year? We will never compete for anything that way.
At a loss? I wasn't. I was hoping for a change, hoping you'd force one.
I was excited last night. I thought we might have some excitement pumped back into the program! How depressing!
This ain't softball Sandy.
There has to be a mixture. Local guys and at least 10 skills players from out of area, out of state. We can't directly recruit but a coach has to create an atmosphere in which they will want to come.
