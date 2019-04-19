The Renegades won their seventh straight game and picked up their 17th victory in their last 19 outings with a 10-1 home win over Cerritos College on Friday.
Ashanti Ross, Kamron Willman, Hunter Adams and Jacob Sanchez each drove in two RBIs apiece. Ross, Adams and Sanchez all had three hits while Willman drew four walks.
Alejandro Murillo got the win for BC, giving up one run on four hits in six innings of work. He struck out four and walked none.
The Renegades wrap up the regular season with road games next week at LA Mission (Tuesday) and LA Pierce (Friday).
