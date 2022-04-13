BC baseball walks off against Reedley for chaotic 7-6 win

A baseball game filled with an inordinate amount of strangeness came down to one distinctly normal at-bat.
As Bakersfield's Jarrett Brannen came up to face Reedley's Elijah Acosta, tied 6-6 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, it was easy to forget the circumstances that led to the climactic moment Wednesday afternoon.
Namely, a player with one prior RBI on the season — Zamaree Tillman — had driven in three with a double, the same player had later come all the way around to score on what should have been an infield single and Acosta was the Tigers' seventh pitcher of the game.
All that became a series of footnotes as Brannen took on the hero role, slapping a line drive off the glove of Reedley second baseman Mike Rios to score Guillermo Monje and earn the Renegades a 7-6 win at Gerry Collis Field.
"It's been a tough year, and we finally caught a break," Brannen said.
After Monje drew a walk to open the inning, stole second in a rundown and reached third on a groundout, the Tigers intentionally walked both Xabi Iparraguirre (1-for-3) and Luke Froehlich (0-for-4 with three strikeouts), before Acosta struck out Andrew Townson. But Brannen came through.
"Good job by our guys to come back in that ninth," BC coach Tim Painton said. "Reedley did the right thing — they loaded the bases to set up a double play."
Casey Jasso earned the win in relief for the Renegades, throwing a pair of shutout innings after Brock Slikker and Kyle Langston gave up BC's lead, which was 4-2 through five.
"It was an ugly baseball game on both sides," Painton said. "Somebody had to win, and Casey Jasso came in, settled things down and gave us a chance."
Brady Fox bounced back from a slow start — giving up three straight singles in the first inning to go down 1-0 — for the Renegades, finishing with two runs allowed on six hits in five innings pitched.
The Tigers supplemented Orin Hirschkorn's early RBI single with some small-ball in the fourth inning, when Leo Arreguin singled to right, made it over to third after two groundouts, then scored on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, BC's offense, one day after losing 3-0 to the Tigers, struggled against Reedley's first two pitchers, with Tillman grounding out with the bases loaded in the second, then Xabi Iparraguirre grounding into a double play in the third.
"I didn't feel like we were great offensively today," Painton said. "It felt like we hit more balls hard yesterday, to be honest with you."
But Tillman redeemed himself in the fourth inning after Townson dropped a single in front of center fielder Koby Kropf, then Brannen and Grant Holleman walked. The freshman outfielder drove the ball to the warning track in right-center, scoring all three runners to put BC ahead. Monje brought him home with a single later in the inning to make it 4-2.
Reedley outhit BC 14-8 on the day, led by three hits each from Arreguin, Hirschkorn and Roman Rosales. In the sixth inning, the Tigers tied it up against Slikker when catcher Jordan Smith bounced one down the third-base line to score Arreguin and Nilen Peoples. Then, with Langston on the mound, Kropf and Rosales opened the next inning with back-to-back home runs.
The situation seemed dire for BC, down 6-4 with its offense looking futile. But the Renegades got a huge break with two outs in the eighth and Brannen on first base. Tillman hit the ball softly in the direction of third base and looked like he might leg out a single, before two Reedley throwing errors left the ball lingering near the BC dugout. The Tigers took so long to recover that both runners scored to even the game at 6-6.
Jasso struck out two batters, then pushed through a Hirschkorn double to keep the game even. That set up Brannen for his eventual game-winner, on his fifth plate appearance against five different pitchers.
"You just gotta try and see strikes," he said, "get good pitches to hit, stay disciplined, hit the ball hard."
With the win, BC advances to 10-24, 5-5 in its last 10, and will host West LA on Tuesday.