Tim Painton has been around long enough to know how much of a long-term impact the opening weekend of the season will have on his team.
Which is to say, not much.
"You don't know when the season begins," said Painton, who is beginning his 25th season leading the Bakersfield College baseball team. "Everybody's in the same boat being back on the field for just two weeks. That's not enough time to be ready."
Ready or not, the Renegades are already into the swing of things in 2020.
As usual, there are a lot of new faces for BC. Of 32 players listed on its current roster, 18 are freshmen.
The group will have to replace a good deal of offensive production lost with the departures of Ashanti Ross, Kamron Willman, Trey Harmon and Zach Williams. All four players hit .275 or better while combining for 13 home runs, 32 doubles, 44 steals, 118 runs and 144 RBIs last season.
To combat these losses, Painton will lean on the likes sophomore Landn Kauk, a Highland grad who hit .287 with 16 RBIs last year. He also expects big things from Matt Patton (Liberty) and Will Reynolds (Frontier), who both came on strong to close last season.
Perhaps the biggest change will come at the catcher position, following the departure of Ryan Dickerson. Painton called Dickerson "maybe our most valuable player" a season ago and said he had such a strong rapport with the rotation that top pitchers "shook off maybe one pitch all last year."
Local products Miguel Castillo (Ridgeview) and Andrew Fajardo (Highland) will compete with fellow freshman Daniel Ingaro for reps at the catcher position.
One plus with the group is that they'll be working with a seasoned veteran at the top of the rotation in Alejandro Murillo. The Stockdale grad is coming off an excellent freshman season, in which he went 10-2 for a Renegade team that captured the WSC South title.
Though there looks to be some uncertainty on the outside, Murillo doesn't expect much of a drop off with his new catcher, expressing confidence they will quickly get on the same page.
"I say after opening weekend, we'll be good," he said. "The atmosphere changes from fall games to actual season games and I think we'll flip the switch right when it happens."
A conference title may be harder to come by this season. The expanded WSC South added four new teams, including Glendale, which won the WSC East in 2019.
Though not expecting this weekend to provide a full gauge of where his team will end up, Painton is still excited about seeing how his new players handle the pressure of their first meaningful games at the college level.
"Opening weekend is always an exciting time," he said. "You move from one season to the next and you put in a lot of preparation in the summer, in the fall to finally get to this point. Really, it's about how people handle nerves.
"There's going to be kids nervous, no doubt. But that's temporary. That goes away."
The Renegades jumped out to a 2-0 in Friday's season opener against Feather River, but failed to plate a run after the third inning in a 6-2.
They hosted Moorpark Saturday in a game that ended after the Californian's deadline. The Renegades are also at home against Taft at 2 p.m. Sunday and La Pierce at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
