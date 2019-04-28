The Bakersfield College baseball and softball programs find themselves back in the playoffs. The teams will take the field this weekend in respective best-of-three first-round series.
Baseball will host Cypress on Friday with a possible doubleheader looming Saturday. Game times are yet to be determined.
The Renegades baseball team wrapped up a Western State South Conference championship last weekend. They finished the regular season with a 26-14 overall record and a 15-5 mark in conference play.
Softball will hit the road for Riverside for a 7 p.m. Friday game and a possible Saturday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Renegades softball was Western State South Conference champions as well, going 16-0 in league and 24-16 overall.
