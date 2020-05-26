After more than 30 years with the Bakersfield College Athletic Department, Sandi Taylor has announced she'll be stepping away.
Taylor, who took over as BC athletic director in 2014, announced she'll be retiring next month via a press release Tuesday afternoon.
"I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Renegade family as both a coach and athletic administrator for the last three decades," Taylor said in the release. "Looking back, I am proud of the progress we've made as a department and the strides we've taken to improve opportunities for our student-athletes.
"Bakersfield College is a special place for so many people and I'm glad to have had the great opportunity over the years to further our mission of providing a first-class student-athlete experience."
Prior to being AD, Taylor won 500 games in 23 years as Renegades' softball coach, a tenure that began in 1990. Her teams won four conference championships and qualified for the postseason 15 times. She was named the Southern California Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1997.
As AD, she oversaw several facility upgrades at the school, most notably the installation of field turn at Memorial Stadium, which debuted during the 2019 football season.
She also held the position of Associate Athletic Director prior to her 2014 promotion to Athletic Director.
"Sandi Taylor's tenure as both a coach and administrator at Bakersfield College are marks of excellence that have left a lasting impact on the athletics department and the college," BC President Sonya Christian said in the press release. "I am forever grateful for her steadfast diligence, going above and beyond her duties in ensuring the best for our Renegade student athletes.
"I can attest to her unwavering commitment, including many sleepless nights, in providing the best experience for our student athletes and fully supporting our coaches and staff. Sandi will be missed."
Taylor's retirement will be made official June 25. The school says it has already started a nationwide search for her replacement.
A new era ushered in! New FB coach, new AD, hopefully a new aggressive attitude towards packing those stands! After a vaccine of course!
