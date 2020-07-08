With the fate of his season set to be determined in just over a week, R. Todd LittleJohn is welcoming a rare opportunity to shift his focus back to the field.
After missing out on an entire spring's worth of workouts, Littlejohn, who is in his first year as the head coach of the Bakersfield College football team, finally got to oversee his first team workouts this week, as a slew of athletic squads returned to the BC campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
While social distancing protocols have greatly altered what activities his team can do, Littlejohn says the first practice, which was held on Tuesday, did provide a needed since of relief as he nervously awaits the CCCAA's impending decision about whether or not fall sports will actually take place in the fall in 2020.
"You know it's there and you know it's coming," Littlejohn said of the CCCAA ruling, which will be made on July 17. "But I'm thankful that this is a good distraction, because it has not, at least for the last couple of days, allowed me to sit and think about it."
Currently, athletes competing in football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, track and field, cross country, baseball, softball, swimming and tennis are all back on campus for heavily altered workouts.
Athletes are required to wear masks when they get to the practice facility. Upon arrival, they must pass a temperature check and a health survey before taking the field or court.
From there, athletes break into workout groups of 10 or less. The school has opened its weight room, but athletes are required to maintain proper social distancing while in the facility.
For Paula Dahl, the Renegade women's basketball coach, the restrictions are proving to be a blessing in disguise. While her players are prohibited from sharing a ball, Dahl, whose season has already been pushed back until at least February, says these early sessions will provide players with a needed opportunity to sharpen up on the fundamental aspects of the game.
"Considering we don't play until (the spring), I think it's outstanding," she said of the restrictions. "We have an opportunity to really work with our kids and teach them some stuff that they need to learn. They’re going to have a great chance to really develop their game."
One hiccup for Dahl is that she says she currently has four players who are unable to participate due to fears that they have either been infected by the Coronavirus or been around people that were. If a positive test is found, athletes must be quarantined for 14 days.
Facing such a high risk, coaches say it's imperative that all athletic staff remain diligent in enforcing safety measures.
"I've told coaches if they see (guys breaking rules), we're getting rid of them," Littlejohn said. "This is a privilege to have this opportunity and we don't want to have it taken away because of a selfish act or two and guys who don't want to comply. Everybody is watching everything you do."
"Everything we're doing is in hopes we can have a season," Dahl added. "Right now, the key is just being flexible and just doing the very best we can. It's about making it work."
Despite being limited with what drills the team can do, Littlejohn says it's important to remember that he and his players have a job to do and believes these workouts can help produce winning results, if and when the season begins.
“The coaches and the staffs and the programs that are able to be prepared during this time will be the ones that win," he said. "Because it’s not going to be scheme and all of that stuff, it’s going to be the ones that are the most consistent, the most prepared and just try to keep it as normal as possible."
