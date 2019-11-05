It was a business-like opening night for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, which looked dominant from the start against a clearly overmatched opponent.
Five Roadrunner players scored in double figures and the team's defensive pressure overwhelmed Notre Dame de Namur in a 103-51 win Tuesday, the most points CSUB has scored in a season-opener in its Division I history.
Facing a Division II opponent coming off a 2-26 season, the Roadrunners never trailed. CSUB went up 26-15 on a Taze Moore jump shot with 9:10 left in the first half, and the lead would stay at double figures the rest of the way.
Nearly every statistical category decisively favored the 'Runners. They forced 21 turnovers while committing only six, had a 44-8 edge in points in the paint, 25-4 edge in second-chance points and got 60 bench points compared to 16 from the Argonauts.
“We came out ready to play," said Shawn Stith, who tied Moore with a team-high 18 points. "We put a lot of working in, and we came out and showed that we’re ready. Coach wanted us to come out here and make a statement and I believe we did.”
In his first game in a CSUB uniform, De'Monte Buckingham had seven points, rebounds and assists in the first half. He finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
“I had a little of jitters," Buckingham said of his Roadrunner debut. "But I had to remind myself like ‘You’ve been doing this all your life.’ Coming out there and just playing with this group of guys, it’s just amazing every night.”
Greg Lee had a game-high eight rebounds while Moore led all players with five steals.
With a fast, athletic team, coach Rod Barnes implemented a grueling, endurance-testing offseason program, with the hope his team could wear opponents out when games began. The plan worked to perfection Tuesday night.
“With the team that we’ve got this year, we need to try to run every team out of here," Moore said. "A lot of people don’t know the work we put in this summer, with the track and the suicides and the line touches. The team that ya’ll are seeing now...we’ve got some guys that can run and then if those guys get tired we can throw in a whole new five and it keeps going.”
Barnes is still hoping for improvements with the conditioning, but felt his club got off to a good start in the opener.
“We’re getting close," he said. "We’re still not where I would like to be as far as our conditioning but as a team I think we’re better than what we were and I think we’ll continue to get better just because that’s an emphasis for us this year.”
The Roadrunners will face a much stiffer challenge on Saturday, when South Dakota State comes to the Icardo Center as part of the WAC/Summit League Challenge.
The Jackrabbits already have a win over a WAC foe under its belt, defeating UT Rio Grande Valley 70-57 Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.