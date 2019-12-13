The top junior college teams in the state will meet in Bakersfield Saturday to decide the 2019 CCCAA Football state champion.
It's a heavyweight battle between two 12-0 teams, as No. 1 Riverside City will face No. 2 College of San Mateo in a game set to kickoff at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
It will be a strength vs. strength showdown, as a Riverside offense that averages 51.2 points per game takes on a San Mateo defense that allowed just 9.7 a contest.
Both programs are looking to capture their first state championships. Riverside City is playing in its first title game, while San Mateo finished as the runner-up in both 2009 and 2017.
Saturday's game marks the first time both state teams enter undefeated since 2013, when Butte took down Fullerton 28-13.
