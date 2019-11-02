Another disastrous start for the Bakersfield College offense and special teams resulted in another crushing loss in what has become a lost season.
Kirshawn Snelson recorded a 31-yard interception return or a touchdown on the third play of the game, getting East Los Angeles out to a fast start in what became a 44-28 win over the Renegades in Los Angeles Saturday night.
After BC recovered its own fumble on the first offensive play, Snelson found pay dirt on the first pass of the night by Renegade QB Larry Harrington, who was making his first start of the season.
The Huskies scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter on drives that totaled 17 yards.
Braden Wingle, who split time at QB with Harrington, was picked off by Jamaal Evans to set up a 2-yard Rudy Garcia touchdown run.
After Shane Jones lost a fumble on the next Bakersfield play, the Renegade defense got a red zone takeaway, when Chris Thompson forced a fumble Justin Watkins recovered.
But it was all for naught, as punter Duane Hartman fumbled a snap and was tackled at the Renegade 4 when the series stalled. Garcia scored his second touchdown on the first play of the next drive.
A Harrington 45-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard Wingle-to-Myran Randle touchdown pass got BC within 27-21 in the second quarter, but a touchdown pass and run by East LA quarterback Daniel Mangula helped put the game out of reach.
Isaiah Martin rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Renegades, who are 0-3 in the SCFA North and 2-6 overall.
BC is at Moorpark at 6 p.m. next Saturday.
