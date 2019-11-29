Vanessa Austin had a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double and sparked a 13-0 second-quarter run to lead the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team to a 75-71 home win over San Jose State Friday afternoon.
The Spartans, who came in winners of four straight, looked primed to extend their streak after jumping out to a 26-17 lead with under five minutes to play in the second quarter.
But CSUB proceeded to put together its big run, a stretch that began with Austin scoring second-chance layups on back-to-back possessions.
Jasmin Dixon added 14 points while Jayden Eggleston added 12. Eggleston also had eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, and gave the Roadrunners a 49-47 lead with a layup near the end of a back-and-forth third quarter. They led the rest of the way, stretching the advantage as high as 11 in the fourth.
Miracle Saxon added nine rebounds for CSUB, which held a 51-26 edge on the glass.
The win moves the Roadrunners back above .500 at 4-3. They are currently in the midst of a six-game homestead and will look to improve to 5-0 at the Icardo Center when they host North Carolina Central at 7 p.m. Monday.
