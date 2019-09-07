Hoping to gain an edge on its slick new artificial turf field, Bakersfield College instead looked a step slow in its first game on the new surface.
No. 21 Mt. San Antonio outgained the 16th-ranked Renegades 420-155 and topped BC in its season opener for the second year in a row, dominating in all three phases of a 34-7 win at Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
The Mountie offensive line created big running lanes early, and tailback Rachaad White took advantage. Two plays after bursting free for a 54-yard run, White found the end zone for the game’s first touchdown from 13-yards out.
White, who added a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, had a game-high 144 yards on the ground.
Despite two first-half interceptions, one of which Renegade defensive back Fano Maui returned 28 yards for a touchdown, Mt. SAC quarterback Zach Rengel still found success through the air in the first half, throwing for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Brandon Quinones (20 yards) and Dakota Warfield (53).
Warfield, who gained all 93 of his receiving yards in the first half, broke two tackles and plowed over a defender at the goal line of his touchdown reception.
Things didn’t come as easy for BC. Quarterback Braden Wingle lost a fumble on the opening drive and the Renegades gained just 52 yards on 23 first half plays, failing to penetrate deeper than the Mountie 41 on a night the unit was kept out of the end zone.
Expected to split snaps with Larry Harrington, Wingle only left the field after sustaining an injury in the second half. He finished 11 of 22 for 115 yards in his first start.
Things only got worse in the second half.
After Levon Barnett blocked a punt to set the Mounties up at the BC 14, it looked as if BC would avoid further damage, as a field goal attempt seemingly went awry on a bad snap.
But holder Jonathan Schofield, who’s listed as a wide receiver on the Mountie roster, didn’t panic, picking up the loose ball and outracing several Renegade defenders to the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.
“Offensively we were anemic,” Renegade coach Jeff Chudy said. “Defensively we game up too many big plays. We got beat in the kicking game. That was not very good execution. You look at every phase of the game we didn’t execute.”
If there’s one silver lining for Chudy, it’s that things can seemingly only get better.
“There’s the old adage that you see your biggest improvements between week one and week two,” he said. “We’re better than that, there’s no doubt in my mind we’re better than that offensively. But we’ve got to practice better, we’ve got to play better.”
The Renegades travel to El Camino for a 6 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.
Score
Mt. SAC 7 13 14 7— 34
BC 0 7 0 0— 7
First quarter
MS - Rachaad White 13 run (Dunkle kick)
Second quarter
MS - Zach Rangel 20 pass to Brandon Quinones (kick failed)
BC - Fano Maui 28 INT return (Winders kick)
MS - Rangel 53 pass to Dakota Warfield (Dunkle kick)
Third quarter
MS - Jonathan Schofield 7 run (Dunkle kick)
MS - White 44 run (Rodriquez kick)
Fourth quarter
MS - Iziah Coronado 36 run (Rueda kick)
Individual stats
RUSHING — MS: Rachaad White 13-144, Dominique Redden 8-45, Malaki Thompson 6-24, Yisrael Stephens 3-15, Jonathan Schofield 1-7, Zach Rangel 2-0, Dylan Flenniken 3(negative) 3, Marcus Brown 1-0, Jahmien Dendy 1-1, Zion Naulis 1-3; BC: Isaiah Martin 15-39, Shane Jones 8-9, Braden Wingle 6 (negative) 6, Malik Delouth 1 (negative) 3.
PASSING — MS: Rangle 15-21-184-2, Flenniken 0-3-0-1, BC: Wingle 11-22-115-0; Larry Harrington 0-3-0-0
RECEIVING — MS: Trenton Finley 3-33, Jordan Erby 2-7, Jonathan Schofield 1-7, Malaki Thompson 2-11, Brandon Quinones 1-20, Sean Bowden 1-3, Jamil Weaver 1-10, Dakota Warfield 4-93; Myran Randel 3-41, Jacob East 1-0, Isaiah Martin 1-7, Victor Boggs 1-8, Malik Delouth 4-48, Labrevon Austin 1-11.
W-L: MS 1-0, BC 0-1
Not that it matters much since the Gades really performed poorly tonight, but, 1st quarter, 4th and 1/2 a yard at the Mt SAC 40...we punt. Nobody does that anymore. You don't have enough confidence in your line to think they can get you 18 inches? Message delivered.
It was a weird game. The ticket system crashed and they let all the people in line in for free. They proceeded to mob the chair seats paid for by the season ticket holders. Then the windstorm. Just a forgettable night.
Has anyone noticed BC is never ready at the start of any season. We always lose our first game. I cant remember the last time we didn't.
Sigh.
