 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Sept. 7-13: Memorable victories

20220914-bc-bcdoubleheader

Bakersfield College sophomore Jose Medina looks to keep the ball away from the incoming East LA forward Viktor Negreiro.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

One victory can shape the course of a season, and a couple college teams are hoping they picked up such crucial wins this past week.

In the final leg of a brutal nine-game preseason road trip, one day after getting swept twice, the Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team beat West Virginia, an NCAA qualifier last year, 3-0 for its first-ever win over a Big 12 opponent.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases