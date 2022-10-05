 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Can it really be basketball season already?

i-BcwSKMV-X4 (copy)

Kaleb Higgins, right, and head coach Rod Barnes stand on the sideline during CSUB's Big West tournament win over CSUN in March. Higgins is expected to be a leader for the young Roadrunners, who released their schedule Wednesday.

 Tre Penn / Big West Conference

The calendar turned to October this past week, and suddenly the telltale squeaking of shoes on hardwood floors became audible in the distance.

Yes, basketball is returning to Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield this month — and with it comes a slew of other winter sports, of course, but basketball will be the first to make its return to Kern County, as the Renegade men host Cerro Coso on Oct. 14. The BC women's team begins play a week later, and will be back in the Gil Bishop Sports Center to begin November. 

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases