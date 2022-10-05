COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Can it really be basketball season already?

The calendar turned to October this past week, and suddenly the telltale squeaking of shoes on hardwood floors became audible in the distance.
Yes, basketball is returning to Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield this month — and with it comes a slew of other winter sports, of course, but basketball will be the first to make its return to Kern County, as the Renegade men host Cerro Coso on Oct. 14. The BC women's team begins play a week later, and will be back in the Gil Bishop Sports Center to begin November.
CSUB also unveiled its full men's basketball schedule Wednesday, which begins at the Icardo Center with the Blue-Gold Scrimmage Oct. 25.
And as if all that wasn't enough, fall sports teams are only now getting into the heart of their schedules. Here's more on how they fared over the last week.
Bakersfield College
Cross-country: Last Friday was a banner day for the Renegades at LA Pierce, as both the men's and women's cross-country teams took first place in the Western State Conference Preview meet. Each team had a pair of top-five finishers, including some familiar winners in Francisco Felix and Rain Gomez, along with Jacob Yagers (third place for the men) and Crystal Raya (fourth place for the women). The WSC championship is already around the corner, beginning Oct. 21 at Moorpark.
Football: After disappointing home losses to Golden West and Mt. San Antonio, BC needed to get back on track before the start of league play. The Renegades did just that Saturday in a rout of San Bernardino Valley, posting their highest point total in 26 years and cruising to a 69-20 victory to improve to 2-3 on the year. BC showcased a balanced offense, with key contributions from running backs Jordan Norwood and Jaron Amos, who had one rushing touchdown each. The Renegades will be back on the field at Canyons for a rare Thursday night game on Oct. 13.
Men's soccer: BC had a chance to bounce back after a week of rest but instead dropped its third straight home game to Santa Monica 3-2 to fall to 3-5-3, with the Corsairs' second-half surge countering a first-minute strike by Colin Uzih. It doesn't get any easier for the Renegades, now 3-5-3, as they travel to face highly touted Oxnard on Friday.
Volleyball: Playing consecutive road games for the first time this season, BC took a pair of losses to open conference play at Santa Monica and Canyons. The Renegades took the Corsairs to five sets on Sept. 28, led by 13 kills from Kami Marion, but lost 15-12, and then were swept by the Cougars just two days later. That dropped BC's record to 4-7 overall entering Wednesday's home matchup with Glendale.
Women's soccer: BC entered conference play with an unbeaten record but saw that derailed by a pair of three-goal losses to Antelope Valley on Sept. 27 and Citrus on Friday. The Renegade defense bounced back in a home match Tuesday against Santa Monica, keeping a clean sheet as Karla Esqueda Cardona capitalized on a late back-pass blunder to score the lone goal for BC. A tough foe awaits Friday as the Renegades, now 6-2-2, host Canyons.
Wrestling: It was an action-packed week for the road-tripping Renegades, who posted a dominant 37-9 win with three pins in a dual meet at East LA, then placed third as a team at the Santa Ana Invitational. Heavyweight Corbin Hayes continued to excel, taking home a championship with a 3-0 record in his weight class, and this time was joined by teammate Richard Garcia at 174. BC has a break before traveling to Cerritos on Oct. 15.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: BC men's basketball is back, and will play a scrimmage at Cuesta Saturday ... women's golf will be on the course again beginning Sunday at Morro Bay.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's soccer: The beginning of their second season in the Big West Conference hasn't been kind to the Roadrunners, who opened with a pair of 1-0 losses last week to Sacramento State and Cal State Fullerton. The Hornets went up early on a Cody Sundquist goal on Sept. 28 and became the first team to beat CSUB on its Education Day. Fullerton, on the other hand, needed a late winner from Jessy Sotelo to take three points at home and drop the Roadrunners to 2-7-1 entering Wednesday's clash with UC Santa Barbara.
Volleyball: The struggles have continued for CSUB as it has yet to win a set in four conference games, dropping 3-0 results at CSUN and UCSB last weekend to fall to 3-13 overall. The Roadrunners will hope to turn things around beginning Friday at home against UC Davis.
Women's golf: After strong early-season showings from Sarah Mutai and Iris Han, Arlene Salvador was the standout this week for the Roadrunners in Las Cruces, N.M., shooting a first-round 2-under 70 and finishing at 217 through three rounds, even as CSUB slipped to 14th of 15 teams overall. The team will play one last fall tournament in Hawaii later this month.
Women's soccer: Picked to finish last in the Big West in preseason, CSUB certainly seems on track to exceed that ranking after taking eight points from its first five conference games. This past week included a 3-1 win over Cal Poly featuring a brace from Kalea Eichenberger that earned her Freshman of the Week honors, as well as a 1-1 draw with UCSB when the Gauchos had a late winner nullified due to an illegal substitution. Next up for the Roadrunners (4-6-3, 2-1-2 Big West) is UC Riverside on Sunday.
Wrestling: Roadrunner wrestlers are slated to return to the mat at the Menlo Open on Nov. 6. Before that, though, CSUB will celebrate the program's 50th anniversary with a dinner at Stockdale Country Club on Oct. 22. Check-in begins at 5:30, dinner at 6:30 and the remainder of the event at 7:15, with tickets available for purchase online until Oct. 18.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Cross-country was led by a strong showing from Helena Valentic Saturday but came in sixth of six teams ... CSUB Athletic Director Kyle Conder has begun his tenure in Bakersfield, and will be officially unveiled at a press conference Friday.